Waldichuk (4-9) allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and three walks over five innings Friday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Angels.

Waldichuk tossed three scoreless frames before the Angels plated three runs in the fourth inning. It was just the second time in his last 10 outings in which he gave up more than two earned runs. During that stretch, Waldichuk produced a 3.42 ERA and a 43:17 K:BB. He'll end the 2023 season with a 5.36 ERA and 132 punchouts over 141 frames.