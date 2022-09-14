Waldichuk allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk with six strikeouts in five innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Tuesday.

Waldichuk's start was bookended by trouble -- he allowed two runs in the first inning and three more in the fifth. Still, he left in line for the win, but the Athletics' bullpen couldn't maintain the lead, denying Waldichuk his first major-league win. This was the worst of his first three starts, and it's a little concerning he struggled against an inferior opponent. The 24-year-old southpaw has a 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB through 15 innings. He's tentatively projected for a difficult road start in Houston this weekend.