Waldichuk allowed five runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out four batters over five innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on Thursday.

Waldichuk carried a 3-1 lead into the fifth frame, but he surrendered the lead by giving up four runs in that inning. Three of those came via the long ball, as Elvis Andrus tagged him for a solo homer and Luis Robert knocked a two-run shot. Altogether, Waldichuk gave up three home runs, the sixth time this season he's surrendered multiple long balls in a contest. The mediocre outing ended a strong three-start stretch in which the southpaw had posted a 2.70 ERA and 18:5 K:BB over 16.2 frames.