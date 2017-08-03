Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Activated ahead of Thursday's start
Graveman (shoulder) was activated from the disabled list and will start Thursday's game against the Giants.
As expected, Graveman will rejoin the Athletics' rotation after a lengthy stay on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation. The 26-year-old compiled a 3.83 ERA and 1.28 WHIP through eight starts (47 innings) before landing on the shelf earlier in the season. Daniel Gossett was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: To return Thursday against San Francisco•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Could make next start in big leagues•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Will make rehab start Saturday•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Roughed up in second rehab start•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Knocked around in first rehab outing•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Will start rehab assignment next week•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...