Graveman (shoulder) was activated from the disabled list and will start Thursday's game against the Giants.

As expected, Graveman will rejoin the Athletics' rotation after a lengthy stay on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation. The 26-year-old compiled a 3.83 ERA and 1.28 WHIP through eight starts (47 innings) before landing on the shelf earlier in the season. Daniel Gossett was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.