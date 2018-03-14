Graveman (1-2) allowed four earned runs on five hits and a hit batsman over three-plus innings in Tuesday's 9-8 Cactus League win over the Royals. He struck out four.

The right-hander picked up his first victory of spring, but he unraveled some in his final frame after being staked to a 7-0 lead. Graveman faced only two hitters over the minimum over his first trio of frames, but his plunking of Cheslor Cuthbert to open the fourth set off a troublesome chain of events. The 27-year-old wasn't able to notch another out after that point and allowed four runs overall, one which was charged to him after he exited. It was thus a true mixed bag for Graveman, as his impressive work was offset by a third straight appearance in which he allowed at least three earned runs. Time is running out for him to get matters straightened out before the onset of the regular season, but he'll look to bounce back in a likely start against the White Sox on Sunday.