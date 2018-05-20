Graveman is a candidate for a callup from Triple-A Nashville in the wake of recent injuries to Andrew Triggs (forearm) and Brett Anderson (shoulder), Susan Slusser of SFGate.com reports.

Graveman just headed back to the Sounds last Tuesday after a solid May 11 spot start against the Yankees in which he earned his first win of the season. With both Triggs and Anderson now on the disabled list with their respective injuries, the Athletics appear to certainly have an opening for the 27-year-old right-hander. However, he likely wouldn't take the hill until Wednesday at the earliest if he is summoned, considering he threw 93 pitches over six innings for Nashville in a win over Oklahoma City on Friday.