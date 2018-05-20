Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Candidate for callup
Graveman is a candidate for a callup from Triple-A Nashville in the wake of recent injuries to Andrew Triggs (forearm) and Brett Anderson (shoulder), Susan Slusser of SFGate.com reports.
Graveman just headed back to the Sounds last Tuesday after a solid May 11 spot start against the Yankees in which he earned his first win of the season. With both Triggs and Anderson now on the disabled list with their respective injuries, the Athletics appear to certainly have an opening for the 27-year-old right-hander. However, he likely wouldn't take the hill until Wednesday at the earliest if he is summoned, considering he threw 93 pitches over six innings for Nashville in a win over Oklahoma City on Friday.
More News
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Optioned to minors•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Could lose rotation spot•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: In line for Wednesday's start•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Dealing with sore shin•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Nabs win in Friday's return•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Will start against Yankees on Friday•
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...