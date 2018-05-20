Graveman is a candidate to be called up from Triple-A Nashville in the wake of recent injuries to Andrew Triggs (forearm) and Brett Anderson (shoulder), Susan Slusser of SFGate.com reports.

Graveman just headed back to the Sounds last Tuesday after a solid May 11 spot start against the Yankees in which he earned his first big-league win of the season. With both Triggs and Anderson now on the disabled list, the Athletics appear to have an opening for the 27-year-old right-hander. However, he likely wouldn't take the hill until Wednesday at the earliest if he's summoned, considering he threw 93 pitches over six innings for Nashville in a win over Oklahoma City on Friday.