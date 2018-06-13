Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Could be facing extended absence
Graveman (forearm), who is on the Triple-A disabled list, is rehabbing in Arizona but may be out "for some time" according to manager Bob Melvin, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Graveman originally went on the disabled list at Triple-A Nashville on May 31 after compiling a 2-1 record, 4.50 ERA and 1.75 WHIP over 24 innings across four starts. He was originally expected to only miss about 10 days, but that timeline has already been exceeded. The right-hander has yet to resume any baseball activities, and according to Melvin, the organization will be careful not to rush back the 27-year-old. "He's still rehabbing the elbow injury that he had," Melvin said. "He may be out for some time. Typically, we're pretty cautious with that type of thing - so he's not doing any baseball activity at this point."
