Graveman is no longer expected to start Wednesday against the Red Sox after Athletics manager Bob Melvin expressed confidence that Trevor Cahill (elbow) would be able to return from the 10-day disabled list to take the hill for that contest, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Following a brief stint at Triple-A Nashville, Graveman was called up last week to fill the rotation spot vacated by Cahill and turned in a quality start Friday against the Yankees, covering six innings and giving up four runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks. Even after the positive outing, Graveman's ERA still sits at 7.60 across 34.1 innings with the big club this season, so he could be at risk of moving to the bullpen or back to Nashville in the wake of Cahill's return. Andrew Triggs and Brett Anderson have also posted poor results of late and could be other options for demotion if the Athletics decide to keep Graveman in the starting ranks.