Athletics manager Bob Melvin said Sunday that there's a "decent chance" Graveman (shoulder) will make his next start with the big club, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California reports.

With Jharel Cotton (finger) beating him back from the 10-day disabled list to start Sunday against the Twins, Graveman doesn't have an obvious path to a rotation spot at present, though that could certainly change if the Athletics end up trading away Sonny Gray prior to Monday's deadline. If the Athletics aren't satisfied with the offers on the table and opt to keep Gray, manager Bob Melvin could still choose to include Graveman as part of a six-man rotation until poor performance necessitates another pitcher's removal from the starting ranks. Graveman served up eight runs in nine innings during his three-start rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville, but his most recent outing Saturday was the best of the lot. He covered four innings in the start, giving up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out five batters.