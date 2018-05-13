Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Dealing with sore shin
Graveman, who picked up his first win over the Yankees on Friday, is dealing with a sore right shin stemming from a line drive he absorbed during the start, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Manager Bob Melvin downplayed the severity despite the fact the right-hander was still limping a bit Saturday, calling Graveman "a tough guy". The Athletics skipper also conceded that Graveman's regularly scheduled side session for Sunday was somewhat in doubt, but that it would take place no later than Monday in the event of a postponement. The 28-year-old's strong effort Friday (one earned run over six innings) was a welcome sight after the rough 0-4 start to the season and the loss of Trevor Cahill to a disabled list stint with an elbow impingement.
