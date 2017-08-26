Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Earns fourth win to stay hot
Graveman (4-4) allowed just one run on nine hits with six strikeouts over seven innings to earn the win Friday against the Rangers.
Graveman has finally been finding his groove since returning from injury. Since a disastrous first start off the DL, Graveman has now allowed just a 2.84 ERA with a nifty 19:5 K:BB over 25.1 innings. Graveman's sharp control has been his best asset, and beyond keeping runners off the bases, he hasn't allowed a home run in his past four starts.
More News
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Strong in last pair of starts•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Finally earns victory•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Lasts 5.1 innings in subpar outing•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Shelled by Giants in return from DL•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Activated ahead of Thursday's start•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: To return Thursday against San Francisco•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...