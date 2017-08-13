Graveman (3-3) gave up eight hits but only two earned runs Sunday in a 9-3 win over the Orioles. He also struck out eight and walked one.

The victory is the first for Graveman since way back on April 8, as he spent nearly three months sidelined with a shoulder injury. Since returning from the disabled list on Aug. 3, he's allowed a whopping 23 hits (and 12 earned runs) over just 14.1 innings (three starts), so those desperate for pitching in deeper leagues would be wise to look elsewhere while Graveman is failing to miss bats.