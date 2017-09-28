Graveman allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four batters in six innings Wednesday against the Mariners. He didn't factor into the decision.

After an up and down year, Graveman was able to end his season on a positive note, converting his third quality start in four tries while finishing up September with a respectable 3.12 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 26 innings. Graveman will finish the season 6-4 with a 4.19 ERA and 70:32 K:BB in 105.1 innings (19 starts), and he should be a favorite to return to the Athletics' starting rotation in 2018.