Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Hits Triple-A DL with forearm injury
Graveman was placed on the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Nashville on Sunday due to a right forearm strain, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Fortunately for Graveman, he underwent an MRI which revealed no structural damage to his throwing arm, leaving the organization optimistic that he won't be sidelined longer than 10 days. The injury is nonetheless an untimely development for the soft-tossing hurler, who might have been next in line for a promotion to the big leagues if a replacement in the rotation is needed for Daniel Gossett (elbow) during the upcoming week.
