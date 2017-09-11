Play

Graveman (5-4) got the win Sunday after holding Houston to one run on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts over six innings.

Graveman and Dallas Keuchel were involved in a pitchers' duel through five until the Houston ace inexplicably fell apart in the sixth. This quality start against the league's highest-scoring offense came as a pleasant surprise after Graveman had been shelled for nine earned runs in 10 innings over his previous two outings. He'll look to build off this effort Saturday in Philadelphia.

