Graveman (shin) completed a bullpen session and did some running Sunday, putting him on track to make his next scheduled start Wednesday against the Red Sox, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

MLB.com is already listing Graveman as the Athletics' probable starter for Wednesday, so it appears the bruised shin he sustained in his return to the big leagues Friday isn't an issue. After turning in a 8.89 ERA and 1.84 WHIP through his first six starts this season before being optioned to Triple-A Nashville, Graveman came through with a quality start Friday, holding a powerful Yankees offense to four runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks to capture his first win of the campaign. Graveman should hold down a rotation spot until Trevor Cahill (elbow) is cleared to return from the 10-day disabled list.