Graveman (shoulder) gave up four earned runs on five hits, a walk, a wild pitch and two hit batsmen over 2.1 innings in Triple-A Nashville's win over Iowa on Wednesday. He struck out one.

Graveman threw a total of 46 pitches but endured his share of struggles, although only one of the five hits he surrendered went for extra bases. His control was certainly an issue, but it's understandable that the 26-year-old was far from sharp after last having taken the mound May 20. He's due for multiple rehab outings before a return to the big-league club is contemplated.