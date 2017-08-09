Graveman gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk over 5.1 innings against Seattle on Tuesday. He struck out just two and didn't factor into the decision.

This was certainly an improvement after he lasted just two brutal innings in his first start off the DL, but it still wasn't good. Even so, Graveman was actually in line to win until his defense and bullpen conspired to blow the lead and send the game to extras, where the A's were ultimately defeated. Graveman had relatively credible stats before he hit the DL in mid-May, but he's now sitting on a 4.97 ERA and 1.42 WHIP, and his low-strikeout, groundballing ways haven't prevented him from giving up homers. Use him with great caution.