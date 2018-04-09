Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Lasts just 3.1 frames against Halos
Graveman (0-2) allowed five runs on five hits and four walks through just 3.1 innings during Sunday's loss to the Angels. He struck out three batters.
The 27-year-old righty now owns a crippling 9.45 ERA and 1.88 WHIP through three starts. It's been a disastrous start to the season for Graveman, and considering his career 4.50 FIP, he's unlikely to show significant improvement moving forward. In mixed settings, Graveman is probably best faded outside of the most favorable matchups, and his upcoming road start against the Mariners will be a telling test for current and prospective owners.
