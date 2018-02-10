Graveman lost his arbitration case Saturday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

Graveman will make $2.36 million next year; he had filed for $2.6 million. The 27-year-old starter put up a 4.19 ERA in 19 starts for the A's last season. He had two separate stints on the disabled list, including one in which he missed all of June and July with a strained right shoulder.