Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Loses arbitration case
Graveman lost his arbitration case Saturday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
Graveman will make $2.36 million next year; he had filed for $2.6 million. The 27-year-old starter put up a 4.19 ERA in 19 starts for the A's last season. He had two separate stints on the disabled list, including one in which he missed all of June and July with a strained right shoulder.
