Graveman (1-5) picked up the win over the Yankees on Friday allowing four runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks over six innings while striking out four.

The right-hander served up two homers to account for all four runs, but Graveman got more than enough run support in a 10-5 victory to make him a winner in his return to the rotation. He still has a 7.60 ERA, however, and things won't get any easier for him in his next start Wednesday on the road against the Red Sox.