Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Nabs win in Friday's return
Graveman (1-5) picked up the win over the Yankees on Friday allowing four runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks over six innings while striking out four.
The right-hander served up two homers to account for all four runs, but Graveman got more than enough run support in a 10-5 victory to make him a winner in his return to the rotation. He still has a 7.60 ERA, however, and things won't get any easier for him in his next start Wednesday on the road against the Red Sox.
More News
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Will start against Yankees on Friday•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Solid in latest minor-league start•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Sent to minors•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Remains winless despite quality start•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Shelled again in fourth straight loss•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Takes loss Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.