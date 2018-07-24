Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Needs Tommy John surgery
Graveman will undergo Tommy John surgery, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
He has not pitched since May 24, but since he won't be having the surgery until now, Graveman will likely miss the entire 2019 season. The 27-year-old righty has a 4.38 ERA in 446 MLB innings, but turned in a career-worst 7.60 ERA in seven starts for the big-league club this season before suffering the injury.
