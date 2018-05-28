Graveman was bypassed for a promotion from Triple-A Nashville when the Athletics required a fifth starter Sunday against the Diamondbacks and is expected to remain in the minors for the foreseeable future to continue working on his mechanics, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Frankie Montas was instead summoned from Triple-A to fill Brett Anderson's (shoulder) spot in the rotation Sunday and delivered six innings of one-run ball and struck out seven in the spot start. Though Anderson and Andrew Triggs (forearm) both seem likely to miss at least two more turns through the rotation, the strong performances delivered by Montas and Daniel Gossett in place of the injured hurlers gives the Athletics no incentive to look in Graveman's direction just yet. Graveman will instead continue to bide his time at Nashville, where he has posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.75 WHIP across four starts this season.