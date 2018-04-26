Graveman (0-5) gave up three runs on six hits and four walks with seven strikeouts over six innings as he took the loss Wednesday to the Rangers.

Graveman remains winless despite easily his best start of the year, his first quality start of the campaign. For the first time all season, Graveman didn't give up a home run, and his seven strikeouts were a season best. Unfortunately, Graveman still walked four batters, and as a result he needed 112 pitches to get through just six innings. Sure, it's a bright spot, but even on his best day yet, Graveman was still mediocre. He'll carry an 8.89 ERA into his next start.