Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Rough go in Thursday start
Graveman allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks over 2.2 innings in Thursday's 7-3 Cactus League win over the Angels. He also recorded two strikeouts.
The first inning was a particular trouble spot, a 35-pitch frame in which Graveman allowed an Albert Pujols RBI single and Kole Calhoun sacrifice fly that accounted for two of the three runs he surrendered. The right-hander did draw a starter-heavy lineup against the Angels, affording him an opportunity to assess his progress against quality bats. While his first-inning location left much to be desired, the potential Opening Day starter was heartened by how he bounced back during the rest of his outing, Chris Gabel of MLB.com reports. "It didn't go the way I planned it in the first," Graveman said. "But to go back out and have a quick second and a decent third, I think you take that and build off that and move forward. The biggest thing next outing is in the first inning to get ahead of that thing without 30 pitches."
More News
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Takes second loss of spring Saturday•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Loses arbitration case•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Fires second straight quality start•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Stifles Rangers on Friday•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Pitches two innings in rain-shortened outing•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Holds down Astros for fifth win•
-
Fantasy Baseball: Fade Strasburg, Gordon
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Spring Takes: Moustakas, CarGo fallout
Mike Moustakas and Carlos Gonzalez are back with their old teams, which is pretty disrupting...
-
Moustakas back in KC
Heath Cummings says this isn't a great landing spot for Mike Moustakas in Fantasy and it squeezes...
-
Podcast: Summing up each position
We're recapping all of our position previews in one handy episode! The FBT crew catches you...
-
Late-rounders with ace upside
Uncovering a high-end starter deep in your draft could be a Fantasy bonanza. Here are a dozen...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Shaw
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...