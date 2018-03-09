Graveman allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks over 2.2 innings in Thursday's 7-3 Cactus League win over the Angels. He also recorded two strikeouts.

The first inning was a particular trouble spot, a 35-pitch frame in which Graveman allowed an Albert Pujols RBI single and Kole Calhoun sacrifice fly that accounted for two of the three runs he surrendered. The right-hander did draw a starter-heavy lineup against the Angels, affording him an opportunity to assess his progress against quality bats. While his first-inning location left much to be desired, the potential Opening Day starter was heartened by how he bounced back during the rest of his outing, Chris Gabel of MLB.com reports. "It didn't go the way I planned it in the first," Graveman said. "But to go back out and have a quick second and a decent third, I think you take that and build off that and move forward. The biggest thing next outing is in the first inning to get ahead of that thing without 30 pitches."