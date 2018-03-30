Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Roughed up in five innings
Graveman completed five innings Thursday against the Angels, allowing five earned runs on seven hits and no walks while recording one strikeout.
Graveman wasn't fooling any Angels' hitters Thursday, as he got touched up for three home runs. In order to be successful, Graveman has to limit his walks and home runs. When he is unable to do so, he doesn't have the strikeout stuff to avoid disastrous stat-lines like the one he posted Thursday. As a result, his fantasy value is limited to the fact that he can eat innings which is only valuable in very deep mixed leagues or AL-only leagues.
More News
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Tabbed for start in season opener•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Another rocky outing despite win•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Rough go in Thursday start•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Takes second loss of spring Saturday•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Loses arbitration case•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Fires second straight quality start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...