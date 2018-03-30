Graveman completed five innings Thursday against the Angels, allowing five earned runs on seven hits and no walks while recording one strikeout.

Graveman wasn't fooling any Angels' hitters Thursday, as he got touched up for three home runs. In order to be successful, Graveman has to limit his walks and home runs. When he is unable to do so, he doesn't have the strikeout stuff to avoid disastrous stat-lines like the one he posted Thursday. As a result, his fantasy value is limited to the fact that he can eat innings which is only valuable in very deep mixed leagues or AL-only leagues.