Graveman (shoulder) made his second rehab start with Triple-A Nashville on Monday, serving up seven runs (three earned) on nine hits and one walk over three innings.

Graveman upped his pitch count to 65 after tossing 46 in his first start with Nashville on July 19, but the results were once again unimpressive. According to Nashville play-by-play broadcaster Jeff Hem, Graveman displayed his normal velocity during the start, so it sounds like the shoulder isn't hampering him too much. Even so, the Athletics would like to see Graveman tidy things up in the minors before being activated from the 10-day disabled list, so expect him to make at least one more start with Nashville.