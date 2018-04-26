Graveman was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

Graveman has struggled through six starts this season, compiling an 8.89 ERA and 1.84 WHIP across 28.1 innings, but this is still a bit surprising. The 27-year-old has proven he can be a serviceable big-league starter over the previous three seasons, posting a 4.11 ERA across 71 starts, so he'll likely be afforded an opportunity to rejoin the rotation once he smooths out some kinks in the minors. In the meantime, Wilmer Font was added to the roster in his place. Graveman's replacement in the rotation has yet to be announced.