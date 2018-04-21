Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Shelled again in fourth straight loss
Graveman (0-4) gave up six earned runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out six and walking none in Oakland's 7-3 defeat to the Red Sox on Friday.
It was the fourth loss in five starts to begin the season for Graveman, who now has an ugly 10.07 ERA and 1.88 WHIP in 22.1 innings. He hasn't given up less than four earned runs in any of his starts this season and remains off the fantasy radar barring a drastic turnaround.
