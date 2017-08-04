Graveman (2-3) allowed seven runs on eight hits and a walk over two innings in Thursday's loss to the Giants.

Graveman made his last start for the Athletics on May 19 and showed some serious signs of rust in his first game back from the disabled list Thursday. The 26-year-old gave up five base hits in the four-run first inning followed by a two-run homer by Brandon Belt in the Giants' three-run second inning. Graveman was pulled after just two innings of work in which his ERA ballooned from 3.83 ERA to 4.96. He'll look to right the ship in his upcoming scheduled start against the Mariners next Wednesday.