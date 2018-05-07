Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Solid in latest minor-league start
Graveman notched his first minor-league victory of 2018 in Triple-A Nashville's win over Memphis on Sunday, allowing two earned runs on eight hits and one walk over 6.1 innings. He recorded five strikeouts.
The right-hander was making his second appearance with the Sounds, and his performance Sunday represented a marked improvement over his initial outing. Graveman had given up six earned runs on 11 hits and three walks over 5.2 innings against Colorado Springs on May 1, a caliber of effort disturbingly similar to the ones that earned him a demotion after six starts. Graveman will look to build on Sunday's appearance as he attempts to eventually work his way back to the big-league club.
