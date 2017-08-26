Graveman (4-4) allowed just one run on nine hits with six strikeouts over seven innings to earn the win Friday against the Rangers.

Graveman has finally been finding his groove since returning from injury. Since a disastrous first start off the DL, Graveman has now allowed just a 2.84 ERA with a nifty 19:5 K:BB over 25.1 innings. Graveman's sharp control has been his best asset, and beyond keeping runners off the bases, he hasn't allowed a home run in his past four starts.