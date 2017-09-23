Graveman (6-4) picked up the win over the Rangers on Friday, allowing only one run on six hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out four.

The righty's now put together a tidy 2.70 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 20 innings this month despite a lackluster 10:8 K:BB. Graveman will take a 4.17 ERA into his final start of the season Wednesday at home against the Mariners.