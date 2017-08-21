Graveman, has put together consecutive quality starts for just the second time in 2017 despite taking his fourth loss against the Astros on Saturday.

The 26-year-old right-hander had gone over four months between victories until notching his third win on Aug. 13 against the Orioles. Graveman then came back with another strong effort on Saturday, giving up just two earned runs on six hits and three walks over six innings while recording three strikeouts. Despite throwing 100 pitches against a potent Astros lineup, he managed to limit the damage to a two-run Marwin Gonzalez single. While he's far from trustworthy from a fantasy perspective, his performance over the last two starts could be a sign that Graveman is finally turning the corner.