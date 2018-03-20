Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Tabbed for start on season opener
Graveman was named as the Athletics' Opening Day starter Tuesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
This will be Graveman's second consecutive Opening Day assignment. Last season, the 27-year-old came out of the gates hot with a 2.25 ERA in his first four starts, but shoulder issues limited him to 105.1 innings on the season. He'll take the hill against the Los Angeles Angels in his first regular season start of 2018, with the announcement coming in the wake of an impressive Cactus League outing against the Dodgers on Monday during which he racked up seven strikeouts over 5.1 innings while allowing only two hits.
