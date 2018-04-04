Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Takes loss against Rangers
Graveman (0-1) gave up four runs, all earned, over five innings on eight hits with a strikeout and a walk in Oakland's 4-1 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.
Graveman was bested by Oakland's division rivals on Tuesday and now has a 8.10 ERA and 1.60 WHIP to go along with just two strikeouts through his first two starts of the season. He shouldn't be used for fantasy purposes unless he start to show some consistent improvement on those numbers.
