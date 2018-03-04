Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Takes second loss of spring Saturday
Graveman (0-2) allowed four earned runs on four hits and two walks over 1.1 innings in Saturday's 10-4 Cactus League loss to the Padres. He did not record a strikeout.
The right-hander took a step back after having allowed an earned run on four hits over two innings in his first start against the White Sox last Monday, allowing RBI singles to Franchy Cordero and Hunter Renfroe in the first and then getting charged for two additional runs that came home in the second after he'd exited. Graveman is under consideration for a second consecutive Opening Day start, although the results over his first two spring training appearances are far from a ringing endorsement. As per Jane Lee of MLB.com, the 27-year-old opined after the game that his decision to experiment with not throwing at all on the day before his start likely had an adverse effect on his performance. "I didn't pick up a baseball [Friday]," Graveman said. "I've always thrown the day before to keep that arm slot, that feel. With the off-days this year, I wanted to kind of see how that worked out. The body felt great, but I think for me, personally, being the kind of pitcher that I am, I'm going to need to throw on those off-days if I'm going to start the day after."
