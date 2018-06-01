Graveman is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 1.75 WHIP over 24 innings across four outings with Triple-A Nashville, but he's now produced three consecutive quality starts.

The right-hander got off to a rough start in Nashville on May 1, allowing six earned runs on 11 hits over 5.2 innings to Colorado Springs. However, he's subsequently rebounded to pitch at least six innings and give up no more than two earned runs in each of his last three trips to the mound with the Sounds, and he also picked a win over the Yankees in a big-league spot start on May 11. Graveman has generated a 13:4 K:BB over that span as well, and it appears the Athletics will continue to allow him to build his confidence at the Triple-A level for the time being before considering him for another promotion.