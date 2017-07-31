Graveman (shoulder) will start Thursday against the Giants, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California

With Sonny Gray gone, the Athletics have an opening for Graveman in their upcoming interleague series against their Bay Area rivals. Graveman owned a 3.83 ERA and 1.28 WHIP through eight starts; both would be the best of his young MLB career. He also had a career best 93.8 mph average fastball velocity, and with Graveman coming off an extended absence, owners should keep an eye on the radar gun in his first start back.