Athletics' Kendall Graveman: To return Thursday against San Francisco
Graveman (shoulder) will start Thursday against the Giants, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California
With Sonny Gray gone, the Athletics have an opening for Graveman in their upcoming interleague series against their Bay Area rivals. Graveman owned a 3.83 ERA and 1.28 WHIP through eight starts; both would be the best of his young MLB career. He also had a career best 93.8 mph average fastball velocity, and with Graveman coming off an extended absence, owners should keep an eye on the radar gun in his first start back.
More News
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Could make next start in big leagues•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Will make rehab start Saturday•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Roughed up in second rehab start•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Knocked around in first rehab outing•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Will start rehab assignment next week•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Throws live batting practice•
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...