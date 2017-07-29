Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Will make rehab start Saturday
Graveman (shoulder) will make his third, and perhaps final, rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Nashville, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California reports.
Manager Bob Melvin indicated that Saturday's outing could be Graveman's final rehab appearance if all goes well, though it remains unclear whether he will rejoin the starting rotation. The right-hander has been out since May with the injury and hasn't exactly looked sharp in his rehab starts thus far, posting a 11.81 ERA and 3.00 WHIP.
