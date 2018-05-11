Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Will start against Yankees on Friday
Graveman will be called up to take the hill versus the Yankees on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Athletics will officially recall Graveman in the coming hours after the 27-year-old got back on track with a solid performance last weekend with Triple-A Nashville. Over six starts with the big-league club this season, Graveman has struggled tremendously, posting an 8.89 ERA and 1.84 WHIP with a 23:11 K:BB in 28.1 innings. He will have his hands full against the Yankees.
