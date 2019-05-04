Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Breaks out of extended slump
Morales went 3-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and three runs in a win over the Pirates on Friday.
The fact Friday's breakout only served to lift Morales' average to .183 underscores the extent of his struggles thus far this season. The veteran had gone 3-for-41 (.073) over his previous 14 games, despite striking out at a respectable 16.3 percent clip. Morales currently boasts a career-high 43.3 percent hard-contact rate for the season, so the fact he's only mustered two extra-base hits across 97 plate appearances is somewhat mystifying.
More News
-
Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Retreats to bench Monday•
-
Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Not in lineup Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Heads to bench•
-
Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Hits first homer•
-
Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Sits against lefty•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...