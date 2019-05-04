Morales went 3-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and three runs in a win over the Pirates on Friday.

The fact Friday's breakout only served to lift Morales' average to .183 underscores the extent of his struggles thus far this season. The veteran had gone 3-for-41 (.073) over his previous 14 games, despite striking out at a respectable 16.3 percent clip. Morales currently boasts a career-high 43.3 percent hard-contact rate for the season, so the fact he's only mustered two extra-base hits across 97 plate appearances is somewhat mystifying.