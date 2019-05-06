Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Expected to be cut loose
Morales will likely be designated for assignment by the Athletics on Tuesday following the return of Matt Olson (hand) from the 10-day injured list, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Morales has struggled at the dish so far this season, batting .209 with a home run and seven RBI, and with the return of Olson looming, Morales is the top candidate to get DFA'd, especially given his lack of versatility. The move likely won't be made official until Tuesday.
More News
-
Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Registers seventh RBI•
-
Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Stays hot in loss•
-
Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Breaks out of extended slump•
-
Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Retreats to bench Monday•
-
Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Not in lineup Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Montas shines again
Frankie Montas has taken a step forward, and Josh VanMeter, Pablo Lopez and Jonathan Loaisiga...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal