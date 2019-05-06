Morales will likely be designated for assignment by the Athletics on Tuesday following the return of Matt Olson (hand) from the 10-day injured list, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Morales has struggled at the dish so far this season, batting .209 with a home run and seven RBI, and with the return of Olson looming, Morales is the top candidate to get DFA'd, especially given his lack of versatility. The move likely won't be made official until Tuesday.