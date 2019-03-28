Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Expected to platoon at first
Manager Bob Melvin suggested that Morales will platoon at first base with Mark Canha until Matt Olson (hand) is ready to return, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Morales hit just .199/.258/.324 with three homers against southpaws last season (151 plate appearances), compared to his .274/.366/.495 slash line with 18 homers against right-handers (320 plate appearances), so this isn't all too surprising. The veteran slugger was acquired from the Blue Jays on Wednesday.
