Morales went 2-for-3 with a solo homer in an 8-5 victory against the Orioles on Thursday.

The 35-year-old is off to a slow start, as this was not only his first homer but also his first extra-base hit of the year. Morales had only one RBI heading into Thursday as well. He's walking a fair amount, so even after the homer, Morales has a higher on-base percentage than slugging percentage. He is slashing .243/.349/.324 with one homer, two RBi and four runs in 12 games this season.