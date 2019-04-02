Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Late add to Tuesday's lineup
Contrary to a previous report, Morales is starting at first base and hitting fifth Tuesday against the Red Sox.
The A's Twitter account tweeted a lineup with Mark Canha starting at first base, but followed up that tweet stating Canha will actually start in left field and Morales will get the nod at first base. Chris Sale is starting for the Red Sox, so it's not a great matchup, but Morales will indeed be in the lineup.
