Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Morales is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Red Sox.
Righty-hitting Mark Canha starts at first base with lefty Chris Sale on the bump for Boston. Morales is 2-for-8 with two walks and a strikeout in four games thus far with the A's. He will likely make way for Canha against most lefties.
