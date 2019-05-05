Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Registers seventh RBI
Morales went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh.
Morales plated a run in the 13th inning on a single, but the Pirates would secure the victory with a rally in the bottom half of the frame. The 35-year-old has tallied an RBI in each of his past three contests and went 7-for-13 over Oakland's weekend series in Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Stays hot in loss•
-
Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Breaks out of extended slump•
-
Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Retreats to bench Monday•
-
Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Not in lineup Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Heads to bench•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...