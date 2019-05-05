Morales went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh.

Morales plated a run in the 13th inning on a single, but the Pirates would secure the victory with a rally in the bottom half of the frame. The 35-year-old has tallied an RBI in each of his past three contests and went 7-for-13 over Oakland's weekend series in Pittsburgh.

