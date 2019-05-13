Manager Bob Melvin told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM on Monday that the Athletics have designated Morales for assignment.

The writing was on the wall for Morales' removal from the 40-man roster after Khris Davis (hip) made his return to the lineup Sunday against the Indians after a multi-game absence. With Davis and Matt Olson both back to full health and set to occupy the designated-hitter and first-base spots, respectively, on an everyday basis, the Athletics didn't have much use for Morales in a bench role. Oakland will now have up to 10 days to try trading Morales, who will likely hit the free-agent pool rather than accept a minor-league assignment if the A's can't find a suitor for his services.