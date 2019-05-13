Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Removed from 40-man roster
Manager Bob Melvin told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM on Monday that the Athletics have designated Morales for assignment.
The writing was on the wall for Morales' removal from the 40-man roster after Khris Davis (hip) made his return to the lineup Sunday against the Indians after a multi-game absence. With Davis and Matt Olson both back to full health and set to occupy the designated-hitter and first-base spots, respectively, on an everyday basis, the Athletics didn't have much use for Morales in a bench role. Oakland will now have up to 10 days to try trading Morales, who will likely hit the free-agent pool rather than accept a minor-league assignment if the A's can't find a suitor for his services.
More News
-
Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Returns to bench•
-
Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Late addition to lineup•
-
Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Sticks with team for now•
-
Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Expected to be cut loose•
-
Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Registers seventh RBI•
-
Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Stays hot in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are these 12 SP surprises legit?
Praying that waiver find of yours is legit? Scott White breaks down 12 of the most surprising...
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal